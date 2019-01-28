Market Overview

Report: U.S. Cannabis Consumer Shopping Keeps Climbing
New Frontier Data  
January 28, 2019 10:43am   Comments
The retail cannabis market is showing consistently growing strength in a number of markets. Average expenditures are on the rise and more states are showing growth in their respective cannabis markets. Take a look at the chart below and a brief breakdown of what this means for the industry.

1-25-2019-cannabit-infographic.jpg

  • Average expenditures per consumer in December 2018 reached $171, a 3.0% percent increase from the previous month.
  • Conversely, average expenditures per consumer in Central California rose 8.2%, as the Bay Area California saw a marginal increase of 4.8%.
  • Six of the 12 U.S. markets identified increased during December 2018.
  • The 19.1% rise in average expenditures per consumer in Arizona was the largest among the identified markets.

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales New Frontier DataCannabis Earnings News Markets

 

