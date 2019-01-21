Union Of Cannabis: A Look At Legal Cannabis Throughout Europe

While the European Union toils in its "will they-won't they" drama around Brexit, there's one thing most of the countries within the union agree on: legal cannabis. Currently, most of Europe has some form of legal cannabis, inlcuding most in the European Union. What's more, there have been efforts to decriminalize cannabis in some countries, lifting up hefty penalties of the past.

Here's a look at how things are going for cannabis across the pond and beyond.