Union Of Cannabis: A Look At Legal Cannabis Throughout Europe
While the European Union toils in its "will they-won't they" drama around Brexit, there's one thing most of the countries within the union agree on: legal cannabis. Currently, most of Europe has some form of legal cannabis, inlcuding most in the European Union. What's more, there have been efforts to decriminalize cannabis in some countries, lifting up hefty penalties of the past.
Here's a look at how things are going for cannabis across the pond and beyond.
- 29 European countries have legalized1 medical cannabis in some form.
- 20 of those have decriminalized possession or consumption of personal doses of cannabis.
- While Spain and the Netherlands permit personal cannabis use in coffee shops and social consumption clubs, in Europe only Georgia has fully legalized it for adult use.
- Legalization for medical use does not necessarily imply a fully functioning medical cannabis market: An adopted regulatory framework may provide access to cannabis through prescriptions from general practitioners, or limit access to pharmaceutical cannabis through permits for compassionate use or terminal illnesses. A “personal dose” can vary per jurisdiction.
