11 Company Pitches From Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference brought major companies in the space face-to-face with investors in Miami Beach last week. The following are key takeaways from their presentations.
InMed
- A biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development of cannabinoid-based treatments for diseases with a high unmet need.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: IMLFF) is focused on three pipeline products for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (no current treatment), glaucoma and orofacial pain with a total market potential of $10 billion.
- The company is expecting to commence Phase 2 trials of EB treatment within six months.
- InMed said it's developing a robust biosynthesis program in order to manufacture 90-plus cannabinoids in a highly efficient and viable manner.
GrowCentia
- A soil nutrient supplier known for Mammoth Microbes and Yeti Bloom biostimulants, meant to increase plant yield and maximize health.
- The company generated $11 million in sales in 2018 with a presence in 15 countries.
- GrowCentia holds two patents on formulas with three additional patents pending.
AmeriCann
- A national leader in sustainable cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure.
- The company boasts a 60-percent reduction in costs for producer clients.
- AmeriCann is focusing attention on building a consumer-packaged goods model.
- The company is increasing buildouts in key markets including Massachusetts and Illinois.
Newstrike
- A Canadian licensed producer best known for the UP recreational cannabis brand.
- Its presentation focused on four pillars of growth for company: innovation, distribution, branding and production.
- Newstrike is interested in expanding in certain markets in Latin American and Europe.
- The company plans to roll out an edible line in partnership with Neal Brothers once the Canadian market expands to include the category.
Surterra Holdings
- A vertically integrated holding company best known for the production and distribution of medical cannabis products.
- Surterra received the first “super license” in Florida and was the No. 2 provider in the state in 2018.
- The company holds licenses in Texas, with expansions pending in Nevada, California and Massachusetts.
- Surterra recently secured $65 million and named lead investor Beau Wrigley as chairman of its board.
MariMed
- The company provides a variety of services for the cannabis industry across multiple verticals.
- MariMed Inc (OTC: MRMD) is a multistate operator with 13 licenses in eight states.
- The company recently introduced its hemp division to capitalize on a booming CBD market.
- MariMed aims to be in 5,000 dispensaries nationwide by the end of 2021.
Origin House
- The company, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp (OTC: ORHOF), said it aims to be the Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) of cannabis.
- Origin House offers brand distribution and acceleration to promising companies offering innovative products.
- The company presented a three-phase model to build a foundation; internalize and accelerate; and replicate the blueprint in other markets.
- Origin House announced a deal to convert MÜV Royalty interest to AltMed Equity, increasing its ownership position in a leading Florida and Arizona cannabis company.
Radicle Cannabis
- A Canadian-licensed producer and owner of Gage Cannabis.
- The company is best-known for hydroponically grown craft cannabis.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) acquired a 23.81-percent equity stake in Radicle in August 2017.
- The company said it's working on increasing its outdoor cultivation output in order to ramp up the edibles division as Canada allows sales.
High Tide
- A vertically integrated downstream cannabis retail and accessories company.
- High Tide forecast $25 million in revenue for 2019.
- The company has around 4,000 unique SKUs.
- High Tide recently secured a partnership with Aurora Cannabis to create branding smoking accessories, vaporizers and other swag.
- The company listed on the CSE in mid-December.
Cedr HR Solutions
- The company is known as a top HR provider in the medical and dental space and made a recent expansion into cannabis.
- Cedr offers custom employee handbooks, SOPs and an a la carte suite of other human resources services.
- The company said it offers protection for companies, employees and investors.
Grassroots
- The largest privately held multistate operator with 56 licenses in 10 states and counting.
- Grassroots recently raised $75 million in private capital meant to drive growth in limited license medical markets while supplementing with strategic acquisitions.
- The company said it has a focus on wellness and a commitment to community that set it apart in retail in order to maximize customer retention.
- Grassroots said it believes winning licenses and investing in human capital will lead to stronger long-term growth than quick buyouts.
Related Links:
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
'It Pays To Be Vertical,' Curaleaf CEO Tells Cannabis Capital Conference
Photo by Salomon "Sully" Crespin.
Posted-In: Cannabis Capital ConferenceCannabis News Events Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.