11 Company Pitches From Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference brought major companies in the space face-to-face with investors in Miami Beach last week. The following are key takeaways from their presentations.

InMed

A biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development of cannabinoid-based treatments for diseases with a high unmet need.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: IMLFF) is focused on three pipeline products for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (no current treatment), glaucoma and orofacial pain with a total market potential of $10 billion.

The company is expecting to commence Phase 2 trials of EB treatment within six months.

InMed said it's developing a robust biosynthesis program in order to manufacture 90-plus cannabinoids in a highly efficient and viable manner.

GrowCentia

A soil nutrient supplier known for Mammoth Microbes and Yeti Bloom biostimulants, meant to increase plant yield and maximize health.

The company generated $11 million in sales in 2018 with a presence in 15 countries.

GrowCentia holds two patents on formulas with three additional patents pending.

AmeriCann

A national leader in sustainable cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure.

The company boasts a 60-percent reduction in costs for producer clients.

AmeriCann is focusing attention on building a consumer-packaged goods model.

The company is increasing buildouts in key markets including Massachusetts and Illinois.

Newstrike

A Canadian licensed producer best known for the UP recreational cannabis brand.

Its presentation focused on four pillars of growth for company: innovation, distribution, branding and production.

Newstrike is interested in expanding in certain markets in Latin American and Europe.

The company plans to roll out an edible line in partnership with Neal Brothers once the Canadian market expands to include the category.

Surterra Holdings

A vertically integrated holding company best known for the production and distribution of medical cannabis products.

Surterra received the first “super license” in Florida and was the No. 2 provider in the state in 2018.

The company holds licenses in Texas, with expansions pending in Nevada, California and Massachusetts.

Surterra recently secured $65 million and named lead investor Beau Wrigley as chairman of its board.

MariMed

The company provides a variety of services for the cannabis industry across multiple verticals.

MariMed Inc (OTC: MRMD) is a multistate operator with 13 licenses in eight states.

The company recently introduced its hemp division to capitalize on a booming CBD market.

MariMed aims to be in 5,000 dispensaries nationwide by the end of 2021.

Origin House

The company, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp (OTC: ORHOF), said it aims to be the Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) of cannabis.

Origin House offers brand distribution and acceleration to promising companies offering innovative products.

The company presented a three-phase model to build a foundation; internalize and accelerate; and replicate the blueprint in other markets.

Origin House announced a deal to convert MÜV Royalty interest to AltMed Equity, increasing its ownership position in a leading Florida and Arizona cannabis company.

Radicle Cannabis

A Canadian-licensed producer and owner of Gage Cannabis.

The company is best-known for hydroponically grown craft cannabis.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) acquired a 23.81-percent equity stake in Radicle in August 2017.

The company said it's working on increasing its outdoor cultivation output in order to ramp up the edibles division as Canada allows sales.

High Tide

A vertically integrated downstream cannabis retail and accessories company.

High Tide forecast $25 million in revenue for 2019.

The company has around 4,000 unique SKUs.

High Tide recently secured a partnership with Aurora Cannabis to create branding smoking accessories, vaporizers and other swag.

The company listed on the CSE in mid-December.

Cedr HR Solutions

The company is known as a top HR provider in the medical and dental space and made a recent expansion into cannabis.

Cedr offers custom employee handbooks, SOPs and an a la carte suite of other human resources services.

The company said it offers protection for companies, employees and investors.

Grassroots

The largest privately held multistate operator with 56 licenses in 10 states and counting.

Grassroots recently raised $75 million in private capital meant to drive growth in limited license medical markets while supplementing with strategic acquisitions.

The company said it has a focus on wellness and a commitment to community that set it apart in retail in order to maximize customer retention.

Grassroots said it believes winning licenses and investing in human capital will lead to stronger long-term growth than quick buyouts.

