Jim Cramer Weighs In On AT&T, Canopy Growth And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is a buy. He bought the stock for his charitable trust fund.
Cramer is not a buyer of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG). He doesn't like low natural gas prices.
Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) is a buy because of its relationship with Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).
Cramer likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) because of its yield, cash flow and the management. He sees the stock as an opportunity.
