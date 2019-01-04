Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On AT&T, Canopy Growth And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2019 7:50am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is a buy. He bought the stock for his charitable trust fund.

Cramer is not a buyer of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG). He doesn't like low natural gas prices.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) is a buy because of its relationship with Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

Cramer likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) because of its yield, cash flow and the management. He sees the stock as an opportunity.

