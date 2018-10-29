Comparing Market Sizes Of Cannabis To Other Canadian Industries
The total Canadian cannabis market (legal + illicit) is worth CAD 8.65 billion (USD 6.61 billion).
- By comparison, that is about 80% the collective worth of the Canadian film industry (CAD 10.80 billion, USD 8.26 billion).
- Ice hockey is Canada's official national winter sport, valued by Scotia Bank at CAD 2.60 billion (USD 1.99 billion) — less than 1/3 (30%) that of cannabis.
- Likewise, the estimated total Canadian market for carbonated beverages is CAD 4.10 billion (USD 3.13 billion), less than half (48%) that of cannabis.
The post Comparing Market Sizes of Canadian Industries appeared first on New Frontier.
Posted-In: New Frontier DataCannabis Markets