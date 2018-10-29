Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comparing Market Sizes Of Cannabis To Other Canadian Industries
New Frontier Data  
October 29, 2018 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Comparing Market Sizes Of Cannabis To Other Canadian Industries

The total Canadian cannabis market (legal + illicit) is worth CAD 8.65 billion (USD 6.61 billion).

  • By comparison, that is about 80% the collective worth of the Canadian film industry (CAD 10.80 billion, USD 8.26 billion).
  • Ice hockey is Canada's official national winter sport, valued by Scotia Bank at CAD 2.60 billion (USD 1.99 billion) — less than 1/3 (30%) that of cannabis.
  • Likewise, the estimated total Canadian market for carbonated beverages is CAD 4.10 billion (USD 3.13 billion), less than half (48%) that of cannabis.

The post Comparing Market Sizes of Canadian Industries appeared first on New Frontier.

Posted-In: New Frontier DataCannabis Markets

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Street's Reaction To Big Blue Buying Red Hat