Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than McDonald's
- In 2017, the total amount of energy used for U.S. legal cannabis cultivation was 1.1 billion kilowatts (kWh).
- In 2015, the total amount of energy used by U.S. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) locations was 1.75 billion kWh.
- In 2016, the total amount of energy used by U.S. McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) restaurants was 2.3 billion kWh.
- In 2017, the total amount of energy used for all the U.S. Google [Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)] searches was 2.3 billion kWh, i.e., enough power to run approximately 200,000 homes for a year.
- As single corporate entities, each Google (2.16x), McDonald's (2.16x), and Starbucks (1.64x) used more energy than did U.S. legal cannabis as an entire industry.
