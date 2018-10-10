Market Overview

Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than McDonald's
New Frontier Data  
October 10, 2018 11:07am   Comments
  • In 2017, the total amount of energy used for U.S. legal cannabis cultivation was 1.1 billion kilowatts (kWh). 
  • In 2015, the total amount of energy used by U.S. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) locations was 1.75 billion kWh.
  • In 2016, the total amount of energy used by U.S. McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) restaurants was 2.3 billion kWh.
  • In 2017, the total amount of energy used for all the U.S. Google [Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)] searches was 2.3 billion kWh, i.e., enough power to run approximately 200,000 homes for a year.
  • As single corporate entities, each Google (2.16x), McDonald's (2.16x), and Starbucks (1.64x) used more energy than did U.S. legal cannabis as an entire industry.  

The post Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than Beer Production appeared first on New Frontier.

Posted-In: New Frontier DataCannabis Markets

Originally posted here...

 

