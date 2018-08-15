New Frontier Data, the global authority in data analytics and business intelligence in the cannabis industry, releases2018 Cannabis Industry Trends Report: Market Insights. This report examines trends in the burgeoning cannabis industry across the United States and explores market demand, federal and legislative action, compliant banking practices, and the opioid epidemic. Caregiver and home-grower markets continue to dominate Hawaii's medical market despite the start of dispensary sales in August 2017.

"Home-grown and caregiver-provided cannabis tends to be cheaper than dispensary products, so for the retail dispensary market in Hawaii to see the type of growth experienced in other markets, operators need to provide significant benefits in the forms of product variety, service, and cost-cutting programs if they are going to convince existing patients to transition from the caregiver market to the retail one" saidKacey Morrissey, Associate Director of Industry Analytics at New Frontier Data.

Before dispensary sales began, the count of registered medical cannabis patients under the caregiver and home-grow program exceeded 15,000. Full legalization was expected to boost patient numbers because of increased access to medical cannabis - as it has in most other legal states - but it did not have a similarly severe impact in Hawaii. That in part was due to the high engagement of Hawaii's existing medical cannabis patients with the caregiver community that has existed for well over a decade.

