Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Asks If China Is Dumping Treasuries As Yields Spike: Tesla Director Kimbal Musk Says Beijing Playing 'Fed-Chicken' With Trump Ahead Of $6.5 Trillion Debt Refinancing Deadline

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR co-founder Joe Lonsdale flagged unusual market activity on Tuesday, questioning whether China is “dumping treasuries like mad” amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

What Happened: Tesla Inc. TSLA director Kimbal Musk responded that China’s apparent selling strategy may be designed to pressure the Federal Reserve ahead of a critical debt refinancing deadline.

President Donald Trump is “playing chicken with the Fed. China knows this and is selling treasuries to try to make sure Trump loses the Fed-Chicken game,” Musk wrote on X, pointing to $6.5 trillion in U.S. debt needing refinancing by June.

The exchange comes as U.S. markets experience what financial strategist Lawrence McDonald called “historically swift destruction of equity capital,” with $9 trillion wiped out in six weeks following Trump’s tariff announcements.

