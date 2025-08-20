Anavex Life Pre-Treatment Prevented Cognitive Impairment In Animal Model of Alzheimer's Disease, New Publication Shows

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL reported a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Neuroscience Letters on Wednesday.

The study shows that a pre-treatment with blarcamesine prevented Amyloid beta-induced memory impairment and brain oxidative injury.

"This preclinical study is exciting since it clearly demonstrates a preventative effect of blarcamesine in Alzheimer's pathology and potentially might be able to prevent onset of Alzheimer's disease in healthy individuals," said Tangui Maurice, PhD, Research Director at the University of Montpellier, France and author of the publication.

While placebo-controlled mice developed significant amyloid toxicity in the brains after the toxic Aβ25-35 peptide injection, in animals pre-treated with blarcamesine, significant protection was observed, with less vulnerability to Aβ25-35-induced oxidative stress and less vulnerability to develop learning and memory deficits.

The mechanistic confirmation that blarcamesine particularly restores impaired autophagy through SIGMAR1 activation by acting upstream of amyloid and tau pathologies at the molecular level was previously established in vitro and in vivo.

Blarcamesine studies demonstrated the effect of enhanced autophagic flux in human cells and in C. elegans, as well as increased proteostasis capacity and ability to promote autophagosome biogenesis, autophagic cargo reception, and lysosome fusion.

SIGMAR1 has emerged as a key therapeutic target in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Its activation enhances autophagy, facilitating the degradation of amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP) and helping to normalize Aβ production.

SIGMAR1 activation supports neurogenesis, mitigates oxidative stress by reducing reactive oxygen species (ROS), suppresses neuroinflammatory responses, and alleviates Aβ-induced toxicity.

It also plays a critical role in maintaining endoplasmic reticulum (ER) integrity and modulating intracellular calcium signaling.

Collectively, these effects contribute to restoring cellular homeostasis, rebalancing neural function, and promoting neuroplasticity.

In April, Anavex Life Sciences announced that over three years of continuous treatment with blarcamesine (ANAVEX 2-73) demonstrated significant amelioration of clinical decline, showing continued clinical and meaningful benefit for early Alzheimer's disease patients.

