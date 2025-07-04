'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Says 'Good Chance' Inmune Bio Stock Will Slip 90% On Monday

Former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli has issued a stark warning on the near-term trajectory of a biotech startup, just days after it witnessed a surge.

What Happened: On Saturday, in a post on X, Shkreli forecasted a potential 90% drop in the shares of biotech startup, Inmune Bio Inc. INMB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on using a patient’s immune system to fight cancers.

According to Shkreli, there’s a “very good chance $INMB will be at 0.50 on Monday,” a 90.61% drop from its closing price of $5.33 per share on Friday.

This comes just days after the company’s shares surged 44% following a burst of investor enthusiasm surrounding its neuroinflammation candidate, XPro1595, which targets alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system disorders.

While the former CEO of Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals, popularly referred to as “Pharma Bro,” has failed to elaborate on his predictions in the post, he did do a comprehensive video takedown of the stock nearly two weeks ago, clearly outlining his critique of the company, its science and disclosures.

Among Shkreli's key concerns was the lack of robust Phase 1 trial data and the absence of any peer-reviewed publication supporting the candidate's efficacy.

He also criticized the study design for not including a placebo arm, which means there was no control group to compare outcomes against, making it difficult to determine whether any observed improvements were actually due to the drug or simply a placebo effect.

Inmune Bio did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s requests for a comment on this matter. This story will be updated as soon as we hear back.

Why It Matters: Last week, Shkreli’s claims received the backing of BMF Reports, an activist short-seller, which reiterated similar concerns in its short report, such as the flawed science, dubious trial designs, and even accounting improprieties, with millions having been paid to “ghost consultants.”

While banned from returning to the pharmaceuticals industry ever again due to his antitrust violations, Shkreli regularly comments on stocks on his X account alongside his YouTube channel.

Over a month ago, Shkreli shared similar views on quantum computing stocks, forecasting 90% downsides while accusing them of inflating their financial narratives to mislead investors. He believed that a quantum computing revolution was at least 50 years away.

“[The] Global Risk Institute interviewed 24 quantum computing experts who agreed it’s 20-30 years before we see RSA2048 broken. 20-30 years before quantum works. I say 50,” he said.

Price Action: Shares of Inmune Bio were down 15.13% on Friday, closing at $5.33 per share, and are down another 16.32% after hours.

