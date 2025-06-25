June 25, 2025 10:44 AM 1 min read

This Kraft Heinz Analyst Is No Longer Bearish Amid Review Of Strategic Alternatives

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Goldman Sachs is cautious about Kraft Heinz Co's KHC review of strategic alternatives.

The process could lend upside, but the firm’s analysts are mindful of the company's "sales declines and market share losses across key categories.”

The Kraft Heinz Analyst: Analyst Leah Jordan upgraded the rating from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $25 to $27.

The Kraft Heinz Thesis: Krafty has been eager to "unlock shareholder value," Jordan said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

She added that if Kraft Heinz's largest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK, sells its position, the funds could be used for share buybacks.

Some press reports suggest coffee and Oscar Mayer are divestiture options, the analyst stated.

"KHC has a portfolio of well-known brands, thus we acknowledge there are potential actions which could be accretive to shareholders," she further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of Kraft Heinz had declined by 0.83% to $25.82 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
KHC Logo
KHCThe Kraft Heinz Co
$25.86-0.67%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.92
Growth
78.90
Quality
20.90
Value
33.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved