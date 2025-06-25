- Kraft Heinz is currently reviewing strategic alternatives.
- The company's coffee and Oscar Mayer segments are reportedly divestiture options.
Goldman Sachs is cautious about Kraft Heinz Co's KHC review of strategic alternatives.
The process could lend upside, but the firm’s analysts are mindful of the company's "sales declines and market share losses across key categories.”
The Kraft Heinz Analyst: Analyst Leah Jordan upgraded the rating from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $25 to $27.
The Kraft Heinz Thesis: Krafty has been eager to "unlock shareholder value," Jordan said in the upgrade note.
She added that if Kraft Heinz's largest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK, sells its position, the funds could be used for share buybacks.
Some press reports suggest coffee and Oscar Mayer are divestiture options, the analyst stated.
"KHC has a portfolio of well-known brands, thus we acknowledge there are potential actions which could be accretive to shareholders," she further wrote.
Price Action: Shares of Kraft Heinz had declined by 0.83% to $25.82 at the time of publication on Wednesday.
