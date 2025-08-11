Tesla Model Y, Model 3 Chinese Sales Continue Global Downward Trend: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA experienced a decline in units sold in the Chinese domestic market despite Model Y, Model 3 recording a surge in exports.

Tesla Model Y Sales Fall Over 15% YoY, More Than 30% Compared To June

Tesla Model Y sales recorded a 15.24% YoY decline in July as Elon Musk's EV giant sold 30,766 units in China, CnEVPost reported on Monday. The sales figures are down 31.4% from June.

Model Y's Cumulative sales for the year so far also fell 17.15% YoY, having sold over 202,257 units in 2025 from January to July. However, exports grew 195.18% YoY with 15,072 units exported.

Tesla Model 3 Sales Declined 40% Compared To June

Tesla sold over 9,851 units of the Model 3, a 40.79% slip in July when compared to the preceding month. However, the company's YTD sales in July for the Model 3 were up 26.54% with over 101,770 units of the sedan sold in China, the report says.

Tesla Sales Continue Falling Globally

Tesla experienced double-digit sales declines in multiple markets, with the company's sales going down significantly in Sweden, Denmark and France, data suggests.

Tesla also recorded a 60% fall in UK sales, delivering over 987 units in the country in July, signalling worsening sales woes for Musk's automaker. Tesla sales also fell 21% in California, where Model 3 and Model Y were best-selling EVs.

