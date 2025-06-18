Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile Partner To Bring Satellite Phone Service To Remote Parts Of India

Vodafone Group VOD Vi (Vodafone Idea) and AST SpaceMobile ASTS announced a strategic partnership on Wednesday to expand mobile connectivity across India’s unconnected regions.

This collaboration will leverage AST SpaceMobile’s groundbreaking technology, which recently demonstrated successful voice and video calls from space using a standard mobile phone.

While India boasts over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers and extensive 4G and emerging 5G networks, satellite communication will prove crucial in expanding broadband cellular access to challenging terrains.

Also Read: AST SpaceMobile Partners With US Science Foundation To Protect Astronomy Observations While Expanding Satellite Network

This partnership will combine Vi’s national network with AST SpaceMobile’s revolutionary space-based cellular technology. This technology connects directly to smartphones without specialized software, device support, or updates.

Aligned with Digital India’s initiatives, AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone Idea will collaborate on the SpaceMobile Satellite System.

The space-based cellular broadband ecosystem will be designed to expand Vi’s terrestrial connectivity telecom services, providing voice, video, data streaming, and internet access.

It will encompass the design, implementation, and launch of this system, wherein AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation, and Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access.

This announcement comes on the heels of other significant developments in India’s satellite internet landscape, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX partnering with Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel in March to offer Starlink satellite internet services.

India’s Department of Telecommunications had requested security assurances from satellite communication providers like Starlink and Amazon.Com Inc AMZN.

Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have also advocated for reduced spectrum charges and long-term licenses to make satellite services more affordable for Indian consumers.

ASTS Price Action: ASTS stock is trading higher by 3.39% to $41.46 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock