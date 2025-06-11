Tesla Supplier CATL Hits Milestone With 1 Million Battery Packs Delivered To Li Auto

Tesla Inc. TSLA battery supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited, or CATL, has delivered 1 million battery packs to Li Auto Inc. LI.

What Happened: The Chinese battery giant delivered the 1-millionth battery pack in the presence of CATL founder and CEO Robin Zeng and Li Auto’s founder Li Xiang, CNEVPost reported on Wednesday.

The Chinese automaker's cumulative deliveries till May 2025 come in at over 1.3 million vehicles, according to the data cited in the report.

Why It Matters: Amid U.S.-China trade tensions, shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded higher over trade talks held in London. Li Auto gained almost 4% on Monday.

The automaker also recently held its Q1 2025 earnings call, where company CEO Xiang announced the brand's plans to release two new all-electric SUVs this year, as well as hinting at a potential Li Auto sedan. The brand also beat analyst expectations at the earnings call, posting a 15% jump in deliveries.

Elsewhere, CATL held the world's largest listing for 2025 on the Hong Kong stock exchange as the battery giant raised over $4.6 billion and shares jumped 12.5% after.

