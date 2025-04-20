April 20, 2025 9:57 PM 1 min read

US Futures Fall, Volatile Start For Nikkei, Dollar Slips As Trump Pushes Fed For Rate Cuts, Jerome Powell Exit

Follow
Comments

U.S. stock futures fell Sunday evening after a three-day Easter weekend, following yet another week in the red for the markets.

The S&P 500 futures are down 0.67% at 5,277, Nasdaq futures down 0.58%, trading at 18,273, followed by Dow Futures, down 0.72% at 39,042.

See More: DHL Says Its Suspending Global Shipments To US Valued More Than $800 As Customs Updates Cause Multi-Day Transit Delays

Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 had a volatile start to the day, and is down 0.90% or 313 points, owing to the Yen strengthening against the U.S. Dollar. Auto, pharmaceuticals, and other export-linked stocks are leading the decline in Tokyo, while retailers and domestic entertainment companies rally.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) slipped below the 99 mark, down 0.17% on Sunday night. The dollar fell on Monday amid concerns of the Federal Reserve’s independence coming under threat by the Trump administration, reported Reuters.

White House adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that the president’s team was studying whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell could be fired, according to the report.

Several prominent companies are set to release their earnings this week, including Alphabet Inc. GOOG, Tesla Inc. TSLA, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, and Procter & Gamble Co. PG, among several others.

Photo Courtesy: tadamichi on Shutterstock.com

Read More: Joe Rogan Paints A Picture Of Trump: In Between Golf Swings, He’s On The Phone With Other Presidents: ‘We’re Going To Need More Money!’

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$153.00-1.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.36
Growth
64.54
Quality
88.45
Value
50.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PG Logo
PGProcter & Gamble Co
$170.902.71%
PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$163.051.60%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$240.89-0.27%
Got Questions? Ask
Which export-linked stocks may suffer from Yen strength?
How could U.S. dollar fluctuations impact imports?
Which pharmaceutical companies are vulnerable to currency changes?
How will retailers benefit from a weaker dollar?
What tech stocks could rebound post-earnings reports?
Is there an opportunity in defensive stocks amid market volatility?
Which companies might be affected by Powell's potential exit?
How could interest rate cuts boost consumer spending?
What industries stand to gain from Trump's Fed influence?
Which automotive firms will be impacted by export declines?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaMarketsDow Jones Industrial AverageNASDAQNikkei 225Philip Morris International IncS&P 500Teslaus dollar index

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved