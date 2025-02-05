Nissan CEO Seeks To End Honda Merger Talks: Report

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Nissan Motor Co. NSANY CEO Makoto Uchida has informed Honda Motor Co. HMC CEO Toshihiro Mibe of his intention to terminate discussions on a potential merger, Asahi reported Thursday.
Nissan’s stock rose 2.09% to 395 Japanese Yen ($2.59) on the Tokyo exchange, while Honda fell 4.10% to 1,438 Japanese Yen ($9.44).
Read Next:
- Strategy Q4 Earnings: Bitcoin Treasury Company Spends $20.5B On BTC, Shares Inch Higher Despite Revenue Miss
Image Via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in