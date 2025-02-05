Nissan CEO Seeks To End Honda Merger Talks: Report

Nissan Motor Co. NSANY CEO Makoto Uchida has informed Honda Motor Co. HMC CEO Toshihiro Mibe of his intention to terminate discussions on a potential merger, Asahi reported Thursday.

Nissan’s stock rose 2.09% to 395 Japanese Yen ($2.59) on the Tokyo exchange, while Honda fell 4.10% to 1,438 Japanese Yen ($9.44).

