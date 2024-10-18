Tesla Faces Potential Delays In Full Self-Driving Launch In China: Report

Tesla, Inc. TSLA may experience additional delays in its timetable for launching Full Self-Driving (FSD) in China.

While the U.S. automaker announced on a social media platform last month that it expected to launch Full Self-Driving (FSD) in China by the first quarter of 2025, it may not happen that soon, reported CnEV Post, citing local media.

Earlier this week, Tesla reintroduced a limited-time opportunity in China for customers to transfer their original FSD for free.

This offer is available to Chinese customers who bought Tesla vehicles on or before Dec. 31, enabling them to transfer FSD to a new vehicle at no cost. The previous transfer window was open from Feb. 7 to March 31.

On Sept. 5, Reuters highlighted that the electric vehicle manufacturer is holding firm to its plans for launching the Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software in China and Europe, pending approval from regulatory authorities.

CnEV Post added that Tesla, however, has not yet obtained regulatory approval from Chinese authorities to introduce FSD features in the country and is currently requesting permission to gather certain data independently to enhance its autonomous driving system.

While official approval has not yet been granted, the Chinese government will provide partial support for its trial testing of FSD functions in certain cities.

Two individuals close to Tesla stated that data security has been a significant barrier to the complete rollout of FSD.

In response, Musk has suggested granting direct access to certain non-sensitive video data to help train the Autopilot system, CnEV Post added.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading lower by 0.33% to $220.16 premarket at last check Friday.

