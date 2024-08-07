Nikkei 225 Drops 1.28% As Japanese Markets Follow Wall Street's Downturn: US Futures Decline Amid BOJ's Interest Rate Policy

The Japanese markets opened on a negative note on Thursday, following the downward trend on Wall Street.

What Happened: The Nikkei 225 in Japan is trading at 34,641.15, marking a 1.28% decrease. The broader Topix also experienced a drop, falling to 2,472.97, a 0.65% decline.

U.S. stock market futures also took a hit on Wednesday evening. The S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.30% to 5,212, while the Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.41% to 17,880.50. This dip in futures trading follows a turbulent session on Wall Street, where stocks failed to sustain an early rally on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower, the Nasdaq dropped 1.2% and the Dow Jones declined by 234 points or 0.6%.

This market movement comes in the wake of the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida confirming the decision to avoid raising interest rates during periods of market instability. The central bank’s stance has been a significant factor in investor sentiment.

Why It Matters: The global sell-off on Monday was attributed to the unwinding of the Japanese yen "carry trade," a strategy where investors borrow yen at low interest rates to invest in higher-yielding assets.

Japan has historically maintained low interest rates, allowing investors to capitalize on the inexpensive yen by borrowing at minimal rates, converting it to higher-yield currencies, and investing in financial assets.

However, on Jul. 31, the BOJ raised its benchmark interest rate from 1% to 2.5%, prompting investors to exit the strategy. Economist Jim Bianco pointed out that the BOJ's actions were a key factor in this selloff.

