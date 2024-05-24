JPMorgan Bullish On China Stocks, Property Sector Despite Recent Struggles

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan has expressed optimism about the future of China’s stock market and real estate sector, despite recent challenges.

What Happened: Wendy Liu, Chief Asia and China Equity Strategist at JPMorgan, has a positive outlook on China’s stock market, reported CNBC.

Liu, speaking at the JPMorgan Global China summit, anticipates a pause in the recent stock rally but is confident that earnings will improve in 2024 compared to 2023.

She also noted that the Chinese stock market is still one of the cheapest in the Asia Pacific region, despite its underperformance in recent years.

The CSI300 equity benchmark hit an eight-month high on Monday and is up 4.97% so far this year at 3,601.48. Liu expects the index to reach 3,900 by the end of the year.

Regarding the real estate sector, Liu described it as being at an “inflection point” and stated that JPMorgan is “constructive” on the sector. Last week, Chinese authorities pledged new support for state-owned enterprises to enable them to buy unsold apartments.

Why It Matters: JPMorgan’s positive outlook on China’s financial markets comes at a crucial time when the country is facing various economic challenges.

Despite the ongoing trade tensions with the U.S., China is making significant strides in its tech and semiconductor industries.

Amid these developments, JPMorgan’s positive assessment of China’s financial markets signals a potential turnaround for the country’s economy, bolstered by Beijing’s growing significance in the global economy.

Amid these developments, Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for the Chinese market, offering stock ideas to bet on recovery momentum.

The MSCI China Index, as tracked by the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI, has risen 31% from its lows in late January and 19% in the past month, outperforming most developed and emerging market equity indices.

