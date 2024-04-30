Top Tesla Rival BYD Recalls Over 16,000 Seagull EVs Over Faulty Reversing Cameras

Loading... Loading...

Chinese EV giant BYD Co Ltd BYDDY BYDDF will be upgrading software on 16,666 units of its Seagull electric vehicles as the reversing screen may not be displayed in them.

What Happened: These vehicles were produced between April 7, 2023, and May 31, 2023, and have problems with their camera driver software, which in turn caused the reversing screen display issue, China’s market regular said on Tuesday.

As for a solution, the company said that it will deploy an over-the-air software upgrade to fix the issue.

For vehicles that cannot be fixed via the update, the company said it will contact the relevant customers and upgrade the software.

Why It Matters: BYD is the top-selling EV maker in China. In the first quarter of 2024, the company sold 626,263 of all types of new energy vehicles, marking a jump of 13.44% from a year ago.

New energy vehicles in China refer to both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

