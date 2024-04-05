Want Your PlayStation 5 Delivered In 10 Mins? It's Possible Only In India, Thanks To A Quick-Delivery Service Startup

Loading... Loading...

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Blinkit, the rapid delivery subsidiary of popular Indian food delivery platform Zomato, is revolutionizing how Sony's SONY PlayStation 5 reaches its eager audience. Imagine craving the latest gaming console and having it at your doorstep in virtually no time. From Friday, that's the reality in India, thanks to Blinkit.

What Happened: While U.S. enthusiasts may endure long waits for such tech treasures, India is setting a new standard for instant gratification in gaming.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, enthusiastically took to social media on Friday to announce that the relatively new PlayStation 5 Slim, which costs ₹54,990 (approximately $730), and the digital edition, priced at ₹44,990 (approximately $595), is now available on their platform.

See also: India To Overtake UK, Japan As Apple’s 3rd Biggest iPhone Market By 2026

This is not the first time that Blinkit has entered such a partnership. Previously, they worked with Samsung to expedite the delivery of the Galaxy S24 series across several large cities. In 2023, they partnered with Apple’s largest premium reseller in the country to deliver the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus directly to customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Financially, despite seeing a significant revenue increase to ₹724.2 crores (approximately $96 million) in FY23 from ₹236.1 crores (approximately $31 million) in FY22, Blinkit's losses have grown to ₹1,078.9 crores (around $143 million) from ₹996.7 crores (approximately $132 million) the previous year.

Read Next: Tesla Edging Closer To India Expansion? Initiates Right-Hand Drive Production In Berlin