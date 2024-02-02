Jim Cramer Expresses Concern Over Apple's Performance In China: 'Enough, It's Terrible There'

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer recently expressed his concerns over Apple’s business in China via a post on X, formerly Twitter. His comments come as Apple Inc. AAPL recently reported a revenue decline in the Chinese market.

What Happened: On Friday, Cramer tweeted, “I mean, China, Apple– enough, it’s terrible there”. The remark appears to be a response to the recent performance of Apple in China.

Apple recently reported its first-quarter earnings, which saw an overall increase year-over-year and exceeded market expectations. However, the stock saw a slide in after-hours trading due to a revenue decline in China.

Why It Matters: The earnings report from Apple highlighted a successful quarter with record Services revenue and iPhone revenue. The company’s earnings per share stood at $2.18, and the total revenue was $119.6 billion. This performance marked the end of a four-quarter streak of revenue decline.

Apple reported revenue growth in every region compared to the previous year, except in China, where sales experienced a decline of 12.9%. China, traditionally a significant market for Apple in terms of both demand and supply, faced challenges due to competition from Huawei, strained U.S.-China relations, and unfavorable economic conditions.

However, despite the overall positive performance, the technology giant experienced a downturn in the Chinese market, which seemed to have alarmed investors leading to the stock’s dip in the after-hours trading.

