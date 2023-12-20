Boeing On Track To Restart 737 MAX Deliveries In China After Regulatory Clearance: Report

Loading... Loading...

Boeing Co BA secured pivotal approval from China’s aviation regulator, taking the airplane manufacturer one step closer to recommencing its 737 MAX deliveries in China after a hiatus of over four years.

What Happened: The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has given Boeing its crucial approval, edging the company towards resuming the 737 MAX aircraft deliveries that were suspended in 2019 due to two deadly crashes, reported The Air Current.

However, individual aircraft deliveries still require the green light from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the report added.

“We continue to support our customers in China and will be ready to deliver for our customers when that time comes,” said Boeing in a statement.

In a Dec. 8 meeting, the CAAC deputy head told a Boeing executive that the company is encouraged to expand its development in the Chinese market, as per Reuters report. The regulator’s clearance was reportedly issued on the same day, The Air Current’s unnamed sources said.

The resumption of deliveries is a significant milestone for Boeing, considering the importance of China, which is forecasted to account for 20% of the global aircraft demand by 2042.

Why It Matters: The latest development comes on the heels of a Lufthansa Group‘s order for up to 100 737 MAX jets from Boeing, indicating a revival of faith in the troubled aircraft.

This came after the first commercial Boeing 737 MAX flight landed in China in October last year, marking a significant development after nearly four years and hinting at a possible normalization of operations. The resumption of deliveries in China, a key aerospace market, will further bolster Boeing’s recovery prospects.

