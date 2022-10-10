After Nearly 4 Years, 1st Boeing 737 MAX Reportedly Flies Into China

The first commercial Boeing Co BA 737 MAX flight seemed to have resumed flying into China for the first time in almost four years, reported Bloomberg.

A MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight on a round-trip between Ulaanbaatar to Guangzhou landed in the Chinese city at 8:18 am local time on Monday, the report said, citing FlightRadar24 data.

“We continue to work with global regulators and our customers to safely return the 737 MAX to service worldwide,” Boeing said in an e-mail statement to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: China was the first to ground the 737 MAX in 2019. Even after US regulators lifted a ban in late 2020 while Europe and other places followed suit in subsequent months, China had held off approving its return, the report said.

Boeing officials met with China’s aviation regulator last month to review pilot training criteria for its MAX jetliners, it added.

