On Monday, July 31, the U.S. markets closed higher, ending July on a positive note, with second-quarter results stronger than anticipated.

The S&P 500 gained 3.1% to record its fifth straight positive month, while the blue-chip Dow Jones rose about 3.4%.

Eight of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains, led by a 2% rise in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.28% at 35,559.53 on Monday; the S&P 500 rose 0.15% to close at 4,588.96; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.21%, ending the session at 14,346.02.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday’s session up 0.79% at 33,466.50, reflecting impressive corporate results. USD/JPY was up 0.26% to 142.64 at 05.45 AM ET.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.54%, ending at 7,450.70. Reserve Bank left interest rates on hold for a second consecutive month. AUD/USD was down 1.28% to 0.6633 at 05:45 AM ET.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,290.95, down 0.02%; Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 0.41% to 3,998.00. Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.28%, closing at 20,010.00.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is down 0.68%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.98% lower, and the CAC 40 in France fell 1.05%.

The Eurozone Unemployment Rate for June came in stable at 6.4% Vs. 6.5% estimate.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.53%. S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI came to 45.3 for July, versus 45 forecasted.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.50% at $ 81.83 bbl, and Brent was down 0.43% to $85.06/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 1.06% at $2.662.

Gold was trading down 0.72% at $1,994.65, Silver was down 1.23% to $24.665, and Copper was down 0.77% to $3.977.

U.S. Futures at 05.45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.32%, S&P 500 futures slid 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.40%.

Forex at 05.45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.29% to 102.16.

