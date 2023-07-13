Elon Musk's Push For 'Tesla Bot' Could Boost These 5 Global Stocks: HSBC

On Monday, HSBC analysts identified several stocks that could benefit from Tesla Inc’s TSLA push into humanoid robots.

What Happened: Tesla’s humanoid robot, known as “Tesla Bot,” was launched last September, and has made significant strides in its development, including improvements in walking posture, control of joint actuators, environmental sensing capabilities, and AI training.

HSBC analysts believe that despite the Tesla Bot’s current limitations compared to Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, Tesla may have the upper hand in terms of cost and AI capabilities, CNBC reported.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has stated that the Tesla Bot is expected to retail at around $20,000 per unit, significantly cheaper than the Atlas’ reported price tag of $150,000.

The report also highlighted Tesla’s advanced AI capabilities, developed through its work on autonomous driving technology. The analysts said Tesla's progress in training AI for its robot — using knowledge derived from its self-driving cars — will be a crucial factor in commercializing the product.

Why It Matters: HSBC analysts have identified five buy-rated stocks expected to be in the supply chain for such robots. These companies — Japan's Keyence, South Korea's LG Energy Solution, Chinese firms Inovance, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and Zhejiang Sanhua — are involved in different aspects of the supply chain for humanoid robots. They manufacture vital components such as machine vision systems, control systems, servo motors, and human-computer interaction display systems.

The global service robotics market is forecast to grow from $34 billion in 2020 to about $110 billion in 2026, presenting several opportunities for investors. However, HSBC also cautioned investors that this sector has significant hurdles and risks, including the need for humanoid robots to perform tasks on par with their substitutes or offer stronger general intelligence to operate in an undefined environment.

