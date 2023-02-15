China's Gaming Trade Association Urges Stricter Regulations To Fight Video Game Addiction In Children

During a two-day conference held in Guangzhou on Monday, China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association called for stricter regulations on the time and money spent by young people on video games.

The association is the semi-official trade body for China's games industry.

According to South China Morning Post, Ao Ran, the association's secretary general, stated the industry should take measures to "further improve the level of protection and bolster [current] measures" beyond what has already been accomplished.

“Minor protection is long-term and fundamental work. Our peers must resolutely implement the requirements of the regulators, and explore technical means, such as facial recognition,” added the secretary general.

Despite signs of easing industry regulations — three months ago, the association released a report declaring an initial victory in its fight against gaming addiction in children — Ao's recent comments suggested measures are likely to remain in place.

The measures that have turned China into the country with the strictest gaming regulations include: those under 18 can only play games between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and facial recognition and national ID checks in place to ensure compliance.

While there are ways around these restrictions, a November report revealed 75 percent of young Chinese gamers adhered to the rules and limited their gaming time.

As a result, the Chinese gaming market experienced a recession for the first time in 18 years, with 39 million fewer players.

During the same conference, Tencent Holdings ADR TCEHY, the operator of the world's largest gaming business by revenue, pledged to double down on its efforts to combat gaming addiction among minors.

“Tencent Games will continue to explore more innovative forms of protection for minors,” said Zheng Zhong, a senior director at Tencent's division responsible for protecting minors.

Ao Ran emphasized that protecting minors against gaming addiction is not just the responsibility of gaming companies, but parents also have a crucial role to play.

Photo: PAN XIAOZHEN via Unsplash