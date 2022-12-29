Alibaba, JD.com rise: Hang Seng Trades Strong On The Last Trading Day Of 2022

Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining 0.9% in morning trade taking cues from Wall Street which witnessed the much-awaited rebound the day before. Shares of Alibaba and JD.com rose close to 1% while Baidu shares gained close to 2%. Meituan stock shed about 3% in morning trade.
|Stock
|Movement
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA
|1.05%
|JD.com Inc JD
|1.1%
|Baidu Inc BIDU
|2.09%
|Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY
|0.6%
|Meituan MPNGF
|-3.37%
|Nio Inc NIO
|-0.06%
|XPeng Inc XPEV
|1.73%
|Li Auto Inc LI
|2.48%
Macro News: China's video game regulator has issued publishing licenses to 44 foreign games for domestic release, further lifting rigid restrictions that have hammered the industry for 18 months, reported Reuters.
China has vowed to increase its fiscal spending next year while optimizing policy tools including fiscal deficit and special debt, reported Bloomberg.
Company News: Li Auto expects to hit a new milestone in December deliveries with the company's vice president of sales, Liu Jie saying it will deliver more than 20,000 units in the month, reported CnEVPost.
Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. BYDDF BYDDY has hiked the pricing for its popular Dolphin model while scrapping an entry-level version of the vehicle, reported Bloomberg.
Top Gainers and Losers: Meituan and Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited are the top losers among Hang Seng constituents, having shed over 3% and 2.5% in morning trade. China Life Insurance Company Limited and Hang Lung Properties Limited are the top gainers, having risen over 2% and 1.8%, respectively.
Global News: U.S. futures traded in the red on Friday morning Asia session. The Dow Jones futures lost 0.06% while the Nasdaq futures fell 0.09%. The S&P 500 futures were trading lower by 0.12%.
Elsewhere in Asia Pacific, Australia’s ASX 200 was trading higher by 0.46%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 0.28% higher while China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.56%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.93%.
