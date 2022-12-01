Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Friday morning as investors and traders remained cautious ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data — a key factor that will determine the Federal Reserve’s future course of action. The benchmark Hang Seng fell 0.35% as shares of Alibaba rose over 2%, while Meituan jumped over 3%. Nio shares opened over 2% lower.
|Stock
|Movement
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA
|2.11%
|JD.com Inc JD
|0.65%
|Baidu Inc BIDU
|-0.56%
|Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY
|0.68%
|Meituan MPNGF
|3.44%
|Nio Inc NIO
|-2.11%
|XPeng Inc XPEV
|-0.13%
|Li Auto Inc LI
|0.13%
“FOMC members go into a blackout on Saturday ahead of the 13-14 December meetings, with expectations squarely centered on a 50bp rate hike. It would take a very strong November labor market report to alter that view,” ANZ Research wrote in a note.
Macro News: China is likely to announce a moderation in its COVID-19 quarantine protocols in the coming days and a reduction in mass testing, reported Reuters, citing sources.
China's economy will keep expanding at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, finance minister Liu Kun said in a speech, Reuters reported.
Company News: U.S. prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies, reported Reuters.
Xpeng reported a steep decline in deliveries for November compared to a year ago, with deliveries falling 63% year-over-year to 5,811. The company expects to turn things around in December.
Top Gainers and Losers: Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited and Meituan were the top gainers among Hang Seng constituents, having risen over 6% and 4%, respectively. Longfor Group Holdings Limited and Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited were the top losers, having lost over 5% and 3%, respectively.
Global News: U.S. futures traded in the red on Friday morning Asia session. The Dow Jones futures declined 0.29% while the Nasdaq futures lost 0.46%. The S&P 500 futures were trading lower by 0.36%.
Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 1.79% lower while China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.13%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.09%.
