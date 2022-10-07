A Cemetery Service And A CPG Player: 2 High-Yielding Stocks This Congressman's Trading

Democratic Congressman Alan Lowenthal has two high-yielding dividend stocks in his family portfolio.

There's Service Corporation International SCI, which provides funeral and cemetery services from its locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as Crown Holdings Inc. CCK, a designer and manufacturer of consumer packaged goods.

Here's a closer look at the holdings:

Service Corporation International is offering a dividend yield of 1.66% or $1.00 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for eight consecutive years. Lowenthal holds joint ownership in Service Corporation as shares were purchased on Sept. 22 through Sept. 23, worth between $2,000 to $30,000 in common stock. Additionally, Lowenthal’s spouse purchased between $1,000 to $15,000 in Service Corporations shares, on Sept. 26.

Crown Holdings is offering a dividend yield of 1.08% or 88 cents per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends. Crown's reportable segments are America's Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific and Transit Packaging. Lowenthal's spouse purchased shares of Crown Holdings on August 10, for a value between $1,000 and $15,000 with a cost basis of $96.81 per share.

Lowenthal, who sits on the committee of Transportation and Infrastructure and Natural Resources, recently introduced a bill to clean up the massive emissions-generating maritime shipping industry.

