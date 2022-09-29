Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street after a temporary relief rally. Electric Vehicle stocks plunged with Xpeng, Li Auto and Nio falling over 4% in morning trade.
|Stock
|Movement
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA
|0.78%
|JD.com Inc JD
|-1.39%
|Baidu Inc BIDU
|-0.52%
|Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY
|-0.74%
|Meituan MPNGF
|-3.35%
|Nio Inc NIO
|-8.33%
|XPeng Inc XPEV
|-4.8%
|Li Auto Inc LI
|-4.18%
Macro News: China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1 from 49.4 in August, reported Bloomberg, citing the National Bureau of Statistics.
Also Read: Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
The People's Bank of China has asked major state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets in a bid to stop the yuan's descent, Reuters reported.
Company News: Tencent launched an advanced new hearing aid powered by artificial intelligence technology which is priced at RMB 2,880 ($399), the South China Morning Post reported.
RoboSense, a Chinese developer of sensor technologies backed by BYD Co. Ltd., is raising about $150 million in new funding round, reported Bloomberg.
Top Gainers and Losers: Li Ning Company Limited and ANTA Sports Products Limited were the top losers among Hang Seng constituents, having shed over 5% and 3%, respectively. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. and China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd. were the top gainers, up over 2% each.
Global News: U.S. futures traded mixed in Asia session on Friday. The Dow Jones futures were down 0.02% while the Nasdaq futures gained 0.08%. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%.
Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.89%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.79% while China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.52%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.49%.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.