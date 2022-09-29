ñol

Alibaba Stock Holds It Together But Nio And EV Peers Plunge Despite Upbeat China PMI Data

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 11:45 PM | 2 min read
Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street after a temporary relief rally. Electric Vehicle stocks plunged with Xpeng, Li Auto and Nio falling over 4% in morning trade.

Hong Kong Stocks Today
Stock Movement
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA  0.78%
JD.com Inc JD -1.39%
Baidu Inc BIDU -0.52%
Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY           -0.74%
Meituan MPNGF -3.35%
Nio Inc NIO -8.33%
XPeng Inc XPEV -4.8%
Li Auto Inc LI -4.18%

Macro News: China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1 from 49.4 in August, reported Bloomberg, citing the National Bureau of Statistics.

Also Read: Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft

The People's Bank of China has asked major state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets in a bid to stop the yuan's descent, Reuters reported. 

Company News: Tencent launched an advanced new hearing aid powered by artificial intelligence technology which is priced at RMB 2,880 ($399), the South China Morning Post reported.

RoboSense, a Chinese developer of sensor technologies backed by BYD Co. Ltd., is raising about $150 million in new funding round, reported Bloomberg.

Top Gainers and Losers: Li Ning Company Limited and ANTA Sports Products Limited were the top losers among Hang Seng constituents, having shed over 5% and 3%, respectively. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. and China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd. were the top gainers, up over 2% each.

Global News: U.S. futures traded mixed in Asia session on Friday. The Dow Jones futures were down 0.02% while the Nasdaq futures gained 0.08%. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.89%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.79% while China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.52%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.49%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

