Nio Inc NIO has launched its augmented reality (AR) glasses, co-developed with AR device maker Nreal, now available for pre-order on the NIO App in China, the company said in a statement.

Nreal, backed by NIO, has attracted $60 million in funding, led by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, earlier this year.

NIO Air AR Glasses, equipped with anti-shake technologies, will provide effects equivalent to watching 3D movies at 4m from a 130-inch screen, the company said.

Features: The AR Glasses constitute a crucial part of PanoCinema, NIO’s panoramic digital cockpit, and combine well with an immersive sound system, NIO said in a statement.

The glasses also come with anti-glare technology and can be easily controlled on the AR interface called XR OS, via NOMI, NIO Air Ring, or the AR-specific app.

NIO said it would improve visual content and interactive applications accessible on the AR glasses by partnering with content providers.

Price Action: U.S. shares of Nio slid over 5.6% to $17.73 on Friday, but pared some losses in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Nio