John Paulson is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Paulson & Co., which he founded in 1994 as an investment firm in New York. In the second quarter of 2022, Paulson & Co’s holdings decreased to 32 from 40 in the second quarter of 2021.

Paulson is most recognizable for his short positions such as using credit swaps to bet against the U.S. subprime mortgage loan market, earning billions of dollars as the 2008 financial crisis cleaned out the oversaturated housing market.

Here are Paulson’s top-yielding investments for the second half of 2022.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB is offering a dividend yield of 8.9%, or $2.58 per share annually, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year. KraneShares Trust tracks the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, which consists of China-based companies with primary business or businesses focused on internet and internet-related technology.

The Index is free float market capitalization weighted and includes publicly traded securities on either the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is offering a dividend yield of 3.09%, or 44 cents per share annually, utilizing semiannual payments. It has an inconsistent track record of increasing dividends.

Anglogold Ashanti is one of the largest gold miners, while also producing silver and sulphuric acid as by-products.

The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Africa which includes Ghana, Guinea, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania, with operating divisions in Australia and the Americas.

