Bill Gates Is 'So Grateful' To This Nation For Helping To Fight Three Deadly Diseases

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates has been into philanthropy and furthering global causes ever since he gave up his role at the company.
Gates took to Twitter on Saturday to laud Japan for its contribution to the seventh replenishment of the Geneva-based Global Fund. The fund, founded in January 2002, aims to mobilize and invest resources to end epidemics such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the first donor to the fund, providing it with seed funding.
The Global Fund’s seventh replenishment is hoping to raise at least $18 billion for its causes. On Saturday, the fund announced that Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has given a commitment of up to $1.08 billion to the seventh replenishment.
Gates said he is so grateful for Japan’s generosity.
"We all have a part to play in the #FightForWhatCounts: ending AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria and building resilient health systems that will keep us safe from future pandemics," he said.
Gates was on a visit to Japan earlier this month, when the government honored him with the “Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun” award.
Photo: Courtesy of Red Maxwell on flickr
