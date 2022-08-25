After being suspended on Thursday morning due to a typhoon alert, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.22% in afternoon trade, taking cues from Wall Street as investors turned their attention to the start of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
|Stock
|Movement
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA
|4.12%
|JD.com Inc JD
|4.78%
|Baidu Inc BIDU
|4.93%
|Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY
|1.61%
|Meituan MPNGF
|3.35%
|Nio Inc NIO
|3.83%
|XPeng Inc XPEV
|0.89%
|Li Auto Inc LI
|0.53%
Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, Nio and Baidu rose more than 3.5% in afternoon trade.
The Bank of Korea raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% which was in line with expectations. All eyes, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s economic outlook speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.
Macro News: China's foreign exchange regulator called many banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the yuan, reflecting official discomfort with recent currency weakness, reported Reuters citing sources. The yuan hit a two-year low at 6.8704 on Wednesday and has depreciated close to 1.8% in August so far.
China is lining up a slew of measures to stabilize growth with its State Council readying a 19-point policy package that will keep economic operations within reasonable range, reported Bloomberg, citing state broadcaster CCTV. The package consists a quota of over 300 billion yuan ($43.7 billion) for policy and development financial tools, it said.
