Nio Shortlists 3 Cities For Its Mega Annual Event: Users Get Their Say In Final Selection

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc NIO has narrowed the shortlist for its mega NIO 2022 Day event to three cities, the CnEVPost reported.

The Cities: Guangzhou, Hefei and Xi'an have been nominated by the organizing committee for the NIO Day events.

Guangzhou, one of China’s most developed tier-one cities, is home to the headquarters of NIO's peer XPeng Motors XPEV. Hefei, which is home to the JAC-NIO factory and NeoPark, is the headquarters of NIO China. Xi'an is the capital of Shaanxi province in Northwest China, the report added.

NIO Day: The annual NIO Day is the firm’s most important event where new products and technologies are announced. It is usually held at the end of every year or the beginning of the following year, the report said.

Nio’s requirement includes that the candidate cities for the event should have a venue with a minimum capacity of 8,000 people for large-scale performances. The venue should have 10 consecutive days of availability between Dec. 1 and Jan. 15, the report added.

Voting: In order to finalize the host city for the event, users can vote on the NIO App from 9:00 p.m. on August 26 to 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 28, the report said.