SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY on Monday registered a ¥2.33 trillion ($17.23 billion) loss in its vision fund unit during the June quarter, mainly led by a slide in share prices of portfolio companies due to growing fears of an economic recession.
Vision Fund 1: The SoftBank Vision Fund 1’s realized net loss stood at ¥30.5 billion, mainly due to the monetization of investments in public portfolio companies. Unrealized loss on valuation (net) totaled ¥1.2 trillion, mainly due to the decline in share prices of public portfolio companies, the group said in a release.
SVF1 made follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $0.06 billion in the first quarter and held 80 investments as of the first quarter-end, the firm said.
See Also: SoftBank Group Raises $22B Through Deals That Would Slash Its Alibaba Stake
Vision Fund 2: The SoftBank Vision Fund 2 recorded a realized gain of ¥3.3 billion. Unrealized loss on valuation (net) totaled ¥1,326 billion, mainly due to declines in the share prices of public portfolio companies and the fair value in a wide range of private portfolio companies.
That reflects mark-downs of those with recent funding rounds and/or weaker performance, as well as share price declines in market comparable companies, the Masayoshi Son-led group said.
SVF2 made new and follow-on investments totaling $2.11 billion in the first quarter, bringing the fund’s total cost to $49.65 billion. SVF2 held 269 investments as of the first quarter-end.
Stock Updates: SoftBank raised $10.49 billion through prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA shares. It sold 21.2 million T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS shares for $2.40 billion.
Also Read: This Internet Giant Has Secured China's First-Ever Fully Driverless Robotaxi License
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.