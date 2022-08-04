Indian Rupee Falls Against Dollar As Trade Deficit Widens To Record High: What Next?

The Indian rupee fell below the 79.5 mark against the dollar on Thursday morning Asia session as the country’s trade deficit widened to a record $31 billion. The figure sparked concerns among traders about how India will fund its current account deficit (CAD).
What Happened: Government intervention in exporting petroleum products and other commodities in the wake of higher inflation and local demand is understood to have contributed to the widening of the trade deficit.
Also Read: How Traders In Asia Are Projecting Interest Rate Moves As Growth Concerns Eclipse Inflation Fears
Price Movement: After falling to an intra-day low of 79.51 as against the previous session’s close of 79.15, the rupee recovered partially to trade close to 79.45 against the dollar.
According to Reuters, the Indian rupee was the worst performing currency in Asia on Thursday, while the Chinese yuan and the Korean won were little changed.
Expert Take: Vikas Bajaj, head of currency derivatives at Kotak Securities told Reuters until now the market consensus for India's CAD was around $100 billion for the current fiscal year ending in March.
“But this definitely looks out of whack after July's trade number,” he said.
Benzinga’s Take: The Indian rupee has been recovering in recent times after having breached the 80-level to the dollar in July. However, the widening of the trade deficit is bad news for the currency and is most likely to nullify any potential gains expected after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate decision. The RBI is expected to hike rates by 25-50 basis points on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.