CXM Software Creator Just Uplisted Last Month — Here's What You May Want To Know

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions company that says it believes in making its customers and employees happy.

The focus of many of its products is based on knowing the customer. When listing the three steps for successful digital marketing, HeartCore states that it emphasizes the need to know your customers, support them and keep them engaged.

Who Is HeartCore Enterprises, Anyway?

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with offices in San Francisco, HeartCore Enterprises is a software development company in the enterprise business sector. The company booked $11 million in revenue for the 12 months ending on Sept. 30. On Feb. 9, it announced a $15 million initial public offering.

It was recently uplisted to the Nasdaq Stock Market and had the honor of ringing the opening bell on Feb. 10.

HeartCore states that it is a digital transformation (DX) business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprise-level businesses.

HeartCore’s DNA is separated into three main categories: website management, digital marketing and digital transformation with analysis.

The company provides data analytics services that are meant to allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences and optimize content for maximum visibility.

Customer Experience Management

HeartCore believes it’s essential for future websites to both implement and automate the Japanese spirit of “omotenashi” – a sense of welcomeness, hospitality, engagement and appreciation.

The company stresses the need to visualize customers at various touchpoints. While customers realize the beauty and personalization of each new technological experience, the company realizes the journey itself is more important than the technology used to get there.

HeartCore’s customer experience management (CXM) platform includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems. It also includes other tools and integrations with a goal to enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

In May, the company reports it will launch a new software surrounding this concept, using DAM (Digital Asset Management) and PIM (Product Information Management) functions.

Content Management Systems

The company’s core product is its content management system (CMS), a database that allows for remote collaboration, social media integration and the storage of made-for-web media content to be scheduled or shared at a later date. HeartCore’s CMS platform was the No. 1 CMS in Japan for the last six consecutive years.

HeartCore’s CMS services are meant to provide headless, multi-device support, the support of Core Web Vitals and all the advanced features of today’s top CMS platforms, running on a fully-managed cloud network.

Process Mining, Task Mining Solutions And Robotic Process Automation

HeartCore reports that its process mining and task mining systems and tools are utilized by companies around the world, including IHI and Hitachi Transport. They crossed the analysis of back-end systems with desktop data to shorten turnaround times, reduce costs, and improve work efficiency.

The overall result was thousands of hours saved, which also translates to several millions of dollars saved in costs and fees.

HeartCore explains that many websites and search engines use its data management systems because they can handle large amounts of data at faster speeds. The platform gathers, organizes and analyzes information relatively quickly, using business intelligence and artificial intelligence to learn and automate daily tasks and processes.

To learn more about HeartCore Enterprises Inc. and the digital services it provides, visit www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-usa.com.

DISCLAIMER: The author of this article holds stock in one or more of the above companies mentioned above. This article is meant to inform and educate. It does not and should not be constituted as financial advice.