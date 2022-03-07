Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Delayed In China — Here's How Much Longer Waits Buyers Can Expect

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is extending the delivery dates for its most affordable electric sedan Model 3 by four weeks in China, CnEVpost reported on Friday, citing the company’s website.

What Happened: Deliveries for the Model 3 sedan and the Model 3 Performance are now expected to take place in an estimated 16 to 20 weeks, from an earlier 12 to 16 weeks. Tesla has kept prices unchanged, according to the report.

The updated timeline means that customers who place their orders now will not get deliveries at least until the end of June.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla has also updated the delivery timeline for its electric midsize SUV Model Y.

The entry-level Model Y’s wait period has been reduced by two weeks to 10 to 14 weeks, although the Model Y Long Range's delivery dates have been stretched by four weeks. The waiting period for the Model Y Performance remains unchanged.

Tesla's delivery numbers in China for February are expected to be revealed this week.

Why It Matters: China is a key market for Tesla, with its Giga Shanghai factory accounting for more than half of the electric vehicle maker’s nearly a million global deliveries in 2021.

Giga Shanghai delivered 484,130 units last year, after having begun production in December 2019. The plant makes Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y cars.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.12% higher at $838.3 a share on Friday.

Photo Courtesy: Tesla