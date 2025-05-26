Is The Stock Market Open On Memorial Day? Here's What's Open And Closed On May 26

U.S. equity markets will remain closed Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day, affecting trading activity across major exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Both the NYSE and Nasdaq will suspend regular trading sessions on Monday and resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 27. The closure impacts all equity securities, exchange-traded funds, and listed derivatives products during standard market hours.

Memorial Day serves as the nation’s foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces.

Trading operations will return to normal schedules following Memorial Day until the next market closure on June 19, for Juneteenth observance.

Banking services will be unavailable on Monday as all major financial institutions close for the federal holiday. The United States Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and services.

The remaining U.S. market holidays in 2025 are:

Independence Day – Thursday, July 4

– Thursday, July 4 Labor Day – Monday, September 1

– Monday, September 1 Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 27

– Thursday, November 27 Christmas Day – Thursday, December 25

Markets will close early on the days preceding Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.