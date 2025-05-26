May 26, 2025 6:31 AM 1 min read

Is The Stock Market Open On Memorial Day? Here's What's Open And Closed On May 26

Follow

U.S. equity markets will remain closed Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day, affecting trading activity across major exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Both the NYSE and Nasdaq will suspend regular trading sessions on Monday and resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 27. The closure impacts all equity securities, exchange-traded funds, and listed derivatives products during standard market hours.

Memorial Day serves as the nation’s foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces.

Trading operations will return to normal schedules following Memorial Day until the next market closure on June 19, for Juneteenth observance.

Banking services will be unavailable on Monday as all major financial institutions close for the federal holiday. The United States Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and services.

The remaining U.S. market holidays in 2025 are:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Independence Day – Thursday, July 4
  • Labor Day – Monday, September 1
  • Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 27
  • Christmas Day – Thursday, December 25

Markets will close early on the days preceding Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarkets
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved