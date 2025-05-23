Is The Stock Market Open On Memorial Day?

Memorial Day, a national holiday in the U.S. traditionally observed on the last Monday of May, is May 26 in 2025. The day is dedicated to remembering and honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868.

Trading activities on the NYSE and Nasdaq will end at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, May 23, and will resume on Tuesday, May 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The bond market closes on Friday, May 23, at 2 p.m. ET and will remain closed on Memorial Day.

Many commercial banks and other financial entities will also remain closed or operate with adjusted hours on Memorial Day.

Here are the rest of the holidays the market recognizes in 2025:

Juneteenth : June 19

: June 19 Independence Day : July 4 (The market will close early at 1 p.m. ET — 1:15 p.m. ET for eligible options — on Thursday, July 3.)

: July 4 (The market will close early at 1 p.m. ET — 1:15 p.m. ET for eligible options — on Thursday, July 3.) Labor Day: Sept. 1

Sept. 1 Thanksgiving Day : Nov. 27 (The market will close early at 1 p.m. ET — 1:15 p.m ET. for eligible options — on Friday, Nov. 28.)

: Nov. 27 (The market will close early at 1 p.m. ET — 1:15 p.m ET. for eligible options — on Friday, Nov. 28.) Christmas Day: Dec. 25 (The market will close early at 1 p.m. ET — 1:15 p.m. ET for eligible options — on Wednesday, Dec. 24.

