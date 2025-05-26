'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says He Can't Believe How 'Easy' Bitcoin Has Made Getting Rich: 'Open Your Eyes And Your Mind'

Renowned author and investor Robert Kiyosaki strongly supported Bitcoin BTC/USD on Sunday, predicting it could lead to significant wealth accumulation.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to X to make yet another bullish forecast for the apex cryptocurrency. He expressed disbelief at how “easy” Bitcoin has made it to get rich and wondered why more people aren’t investing in it.

“Even .01 of a Bitcoin is going to be priceless in two years…. and maybe make you very rich,” Kiyosaki predicted. “Sure Bitcoin goes up and down….but so does real life.”

Kiyosaki reiterated macro guru Raoul Pal's much-discussed "Banana Zone" theory, which predicted a parabolic surge for Bitcoin.

“Don't be a yellow banana. Open your eyes and your mind,” Kiyosaki said. He encouraged his followers to listen to Bitcoin advocates like Pal, Michael Saylor and Anthony Pompliano to understand more about the asset’s dynamics.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s remarks come days after he predicted Bitcoin to hit $250,000 within this year, attributing it to a potential collapse of the central bank system. Last month, he warned about weakening consumer sentiment and a slowing U.S. economy, predicting a “greater depression.”

While Kiyosaki is a strong supporter of Bitcoin, his predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

He previously projected Bitcoin to hit $100,000 in June 2024. The leading cryptocurrency eventually reached the historic milestone in December. He even forecast a $350,000 price target by August.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $109,644.53, up 1.45% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Quality Stock Arts on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.