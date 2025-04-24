US Futures Gain Amid Back-To-Back Gains On Wall Street, Nikkei Opens In The Green, Dollar Edges Higher

U.S. stock futures are up Thursday night following three back-to-back days in the green during the regular session, amid growing earnings optimism and easing trade tensions.

The S&P 500 Futures are up 0.37%, at 5,531, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 19,416, up 0.49%, and finally Dow Futures trading flat at 40,248, down 0.03%. All three major averages are up for the week, with one day left to go.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark index opened higher on Friday morning, marking its third-straight session of gains. It is up 1.57%, or 528 points, at the time of writing this, taking cues from Wall Street. Tech stocks are leading the rally, while entertainment, retail, and real estate witness a pullback. Japan’s government has announced a number of emergency countermeasures to combat the adverse effects of tariffs imposed by the United States.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.17%, trading at 99.55, and is now up 0.21% for the week, after hitting a three-year low of 97.96 on Monday.

Investors will be waiting for the Consumer Sentiment Report on Friday morning, while also closely watching the earnings of AbbVie Inc. ABBV, HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA, and Aon PLC AON, among several others.

Photo Courtesy: Chokchai Poomichaiya on Shutterstock.com

