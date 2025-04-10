Jim Cramer Reminds Investors 'Nobody Ever Made A Dime Panicking' After Market Rally Amid Tariff Pause

After President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs, U.S. markets soared, prompting CNBC's Jim Cramer to share major lessons to be learned from the recent market chaos.

What Happened: Major indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq rebounded significantly after the pause was announced. Cramer stressed that "Nobody ever made a dime panicking," urging investors to stay the course rather than make hurried, emotionally-charged decisions.

Why It Matters: "Staying the course is how you make the biggest money," Cramer said, observing that stockholders typically make their annual gains on just a few crucial days.

He also drew attention to the unpredictability of the political climate, noting that "the president likes drama — you won't get certainty," reminding investors to expect policy shifts and stay away from knee-jerk reactions.

Despite market instability, Cramer's key message is clear: "Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered."

His advice is to bet on strong, proven companies, which he reiterated as shares of major tech firms like Apple Inc. AAPL and Nvidia Corp. NVDA rebounded sharply on Wednesday.

