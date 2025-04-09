Trump Predicts 'Tremendous, Thundering Landslide' In 2026 Midterms, Says Tariffs Will Help Republicans Win Big

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump presented his latest round of tariffs as a political boost for the GOP leading up to the 2026 midterms.

What Happened: Speaking at a Republican fundraising event in Washington, he insisted they would solidify his party's position on the House, according to a report by The Hill.

At the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, Trump said, "We're going to win the midterm elections and we're going to have a tremendous, thundering landslide."

"I really think we're helped a lot by the tariff situation that's going on, which is a good situation. It's going to be legendary, you watch."

Earlier on Tuesday, he declared an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports, taking the total levies to 104%.

Meanwhile, several GOP lawmakers supported a bipartisan move to impose limits on unilateral tariff actions.

Trump trivialized these initiatives, saying, "These countries are calling me up kissing my a**… you don't negotiate like I negotiate."

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff strategy has flustered markets globally and ignited bipartisan concerns in Congress.

Some Republicans, like Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), are advocating for legislation that would restrict presidential control over tariffs.

Democrats, pointing to rising prices, are labelling the tariffs as a liability. "Republicans are raising prices for families," said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene, warning of long-term global fallout: "He can break things very easily, and it's hard to put them back together."

While Trump is betting that his trade moves will rally the GOP base, opposition from within his party and criticism from Democrats suggest that tariffs could become a flashpoint in the 2026 campaign.

