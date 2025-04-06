Trump's Trade War Intensifies, Stirring Unease Among Republicans and Corporate America

The escalating trade war spearheaded by President Donald Trump is causing unease among Republicans, corporate America, and even Trump’s allies.

What Happened: The intensifying trade war has sparked concern among Republicans on Capitol Hill, corporate America, and allies of President Trump. Despite the economic implications, Republican lawmakers are currently tolerating the situation due to fear of Trump’s wrath.

Lobbyists are quietly urging lawmakers to safeguard their interests, but they too are fearful of becoming targets. Even insiders from Trump’s circle, concerned about the impact of the tariffs, are hoping for intervention from elsewhere.

An anonymous public affairs operative told Politico, “There is zero incentive for any company or brand to be remotely critical of this administration.” This fear is widespread across sectors, with an energy industry official expressing similar sentiments.

With Trump’s firm grip over Washington, he has faced little opposition to policies that are disrupting the global economy, damaging America’s relationships with its closest allies, and making deep unilateral cuts to the federal government.

As the Trump administration doubles down on tariffs, it’s unclear what the breaking point will be for officials and lobbyists representing the most-impacted constituencies.

Advocates for affected industries are trying to gauge the durability of the new tariffs, cautious about voicing strong opposition in case the administration decides to quickly scale them back.

Despite the expectation of a louder pushback after the implementation of a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imported goods and higher “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of other countries, no major trade group has filed litigation as of Friday midday.

"He campaigned on this," one GOP senator said as panic stirred in the Senate hallways. "This is just the beginning."

Even on Capitol Hill, fear is spreading among GOP lawmakers as the market loses trillions of dollars. However, most Republicans are currently unwilling to call on Trump to back down.

Why It Matters: The escalating trade war is not only causing economic disruption but also creating a climate of fear among lawmakers, corporate America, and even those within Trump’s circle. The reluctance to challenge the administration’s policies, despite the potential economic fallout, underscores the extent of Trump’s influence.

The situation also raises questions about the potential long-term impact on the global economy and America’s relationships with its allies.

