Republican leaders are reportedly standing firm in their support for President Donald Trump despite internal worries about his global tariffs.

What Happened: According to a report, Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have not indicated any intention of pressuring the Trump administration to change its tariff policies. This comes in spite of a 10% drop in the stock market and cautionary statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite their personal pro-free-trade beliefs and the private concerns of their party members, both leaders have decided to give the Trump administration time to stabilize the economic situation. Thune, who has previously expressed concerns about the effect of tariffs on his home state of South Dakota, is particularly noteworthy, reports Politico.

However, the political necessity of having Trump and lawmakers aligned with his Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda to advance the GOP’s legislative agenda is a reality both leaders must contend with. As Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) stated, “If Republican members start drifting away from supporting President Trump, everybody gets weaker.”

The approach of Thune and Johnson mirrors the reluctance among the GOP members, who fear that even slight criticism could incite the president’s wrath and a primary challenge. They also rely on the administration’s backing to obtain exemptions for their states or support for industries impacted by the tariffs.

Why It Matters: The GOP leaders’ stance on the tariffs issue is crucial as it reflects the broader party’s approach towards the Trump administration’s policies.

Their decision to support the tariffs, despite internal concerns and potential economic fallout, underscores the political dynamics within the GOP.

It also highlights the influence of Trump’s MAGA agenda on the party’s legislative strategy, which could have significant implications for future policy decisions.

