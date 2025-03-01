Senior Republicans are reportedly exploring the idea of including cuts made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in an upcoming government funding bill, dramatically increasing the potential for a government shutdown.

This strategy, which is still under discussion, could escalate tensions with Democrats and jeopardize the March 14 deadline, Politico reports, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

If adopted, the plan would codify some of the most controversial cuts identified by DOGE, focusing on alleged waste in government spending, the report adds.

Republicans are considering this move to appease conservative hard-liners who are frustrated with the idea of another short-term spending bill. The strategy would pressure Democrats to either vote in favor of these cuts or risk being blamed for a shutdown, Politico further notes.

However, this approach would severely complicate the political landscape.

Also Read: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Joby Aviation, Nvidia, Tesla — And Bitcoin Drops Below $80,000

Democrats, who are already under pressure from liberal voters to resist such cuts, would see the inclusion of DOGE’s actions as a significant political hurdle.

A vote for these cuts would be seen as an endorsement of what they have called an unconstitutional power grab.

While some Republicans see merit in the plan, believing it would garner support from their party’s base and only require a few Democratic votes, others are skeptical.

Key GOP senators, including Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, have expressed doubts about the practicality of the proposal.

The proposal aligns with the demands of Speaker Mike Johnson, who faces pressure from the party’s right-wing to cut government spending. However, Johnson has also suggested that a “clean” continuing resolution might be the more viable option.

The inclusion of DOGE cuts may ultimately be a negotiating tactic to pave the way for a more straightforward funding bill.

A government shutdown happens when funding bills aren’t passed before the next fiscal year begins. This leads to agency closures, furloughed workers, and only essential services remaining open.

The longest government shutdown lasted 35 days, from December 2018 to January 2019, during Trump’s first term, per a report by USA Today. He also faced two other shutdowns in that term.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock