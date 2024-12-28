Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Hit by 'External Interference' Over Russia Before Fatal Crash

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight which crashed on Christmas Day in Kazakhstan was reportedly hit by “external interference” over Russia, according to Azerbaijan’s transport minister, Rashad Nabiyev.

The crash, which claimed 38 lives, occurred after the plane, a Brazilian-made Embraer 190, was diverted to Kazakhstan from Russia’s Chechnya region due to damage sustained during flight, reports BBC.

Passengers onboard reported hearing three blasts above Grozny, leading to speculation that the aircraft had been struck by Russian air defense systems.

Russian authorities have yet to comment, though Dmitry Yadrov, head of Russia’s civil aviation agency, claimed that the region was under threat from Ukrainian drone attacks, and a “Carpet plan” was enacted, clearing aircraft from the area.

He also mentioned dense fog over Grozny airport, which could have contributed to the incident.

The U.S. government has confirmed receiving early indications that Russian air defense systems may have downed the plane, although they have refrained from making a definitive statement.

Azerbaijan Airlines has pointed to “physical and technical external interference,” which experts believe involved GPS jamming and missile shrapnel damage, BBC adds.

One flight attendant described hearing a “strike,” which injured her arm. Pilot Tahir Agaguliev speculated that the missile exploded nearby, with shrapnel damaging the aircraft’s hydraulics.

Despite the damage, the pilots managed to land the plane, saving 29 lives.

Azerbaijan is demanding Russia acknowledge its responsibility for the incident, similar to the apology Russia extended in 2020 when it shot down an Azerbaijani helicopter.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights to several Russian cities, including Grozny and Sochi, citing security concerns. The investigation is ongoing, with Azerbaijan pushing for an international inquiry rather than one led by Russia or Kazakhstan.

